Hezbollah TV station says Arouri was killed by Israeli drone strike near Hamas office in Beirut suburbIsrael-Gaza war – live updatesThe senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri has been killed in a reported Israeli drone strike near the militant group’s office in Dahiyeh, a south-western suburb of Beirut.The television channel for Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said Arouri had been assassinated on Tuesday evening in an explosion along with several other Palestinians. Hamas later confirmed Arouri’s death. Continue reading…

