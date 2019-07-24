A day before Robert Mueller’s eagerly anticipated congressional testimony, a senior Democratic U.S. lawmaker on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump’s Justice Department of arrogance in instructing the former special counsel to limit the scope of his remarks and said it lacked the authority for such a directive.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Senior lawmaker rejects Justice Department limits on Mueller testimony - July 23, 2019
- Asia stocks cautious on trade talks; euro under pressure - July 23, 2019
- Nissan plans to cut over 10,000 jobs globally: source - July 23, 2019