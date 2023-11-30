London, UK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Riviera Partners , the leading global executive search firm specializing in executive leadership placements in technology, product, and design talent, has announced that Senior Partner Padraig Laverty has joined the European team.

Prior to relocating to the UK, Laverty was with Riviera for almost three years, placing engineering and product executives primarily from Seed to Series B stage companies in San Francisco Bay Area, New York, and beyond. Before then, Laverty was Co-founder and Managing Partner of Arete Partners which was sold to Riviera in early 2021. He has worked with Tier 1 venture capital firms, including a16z, General Catalyst, and Y Combinator. He has placed more than 100 executives for companies including Snowflake, Mulesoft, Fivetran, Calendly, and more recently, dbt Labs, Lightmatter, Opaque, Pocus, and Mural.

“Padraig has been a great asset to our venture-backed clients with a reputation in executive recruiting that extends far beyond North America,” said Will Hunsinger, CEO of Riviera Partners . “As he returns to his roots, we’re grateful to have him join Glenn Murphy and our outstanding European team that continues to grow our reputation as the firm to work with for critical technology hires.”

“I’m passionate about partnering with early-stage founders and helping them overcome their scaling challenges through strategic and impactful hiring decisions that advance their businesses,” said Laverty. “I love working alongside companies that are pioneering solutions to solve big problems with cutting-edge technology, and find the fast-paced environments of early-stage companies, along with their growth-minded founders and investors, to be incredibly energizing and motivating.”

With the addition of Laverty, Riviera Europe now has seven partners and 16 team members in five countries, including the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, and Sweden, as well as clients across the continent and extending as far as the Middle East and Africa.

A leader in the executive search space for more than 20 years, the firm has specialized in placing technology leaders in the most successful start-ups and enterprises since 2002. The EU team is focused on the unique aspects of the global market and within key tech hubs, operating across the UK, DACH, France, the Nordics, Benelux, Iberia, and Eastern Europe. Clients include many of Europe’s most exciting companies, including Personio, Bumble, Beauty Pie, and Sorare.

Added Laverty: “It’s an exciting time in Europe with its explosion of innovative technology companies, and the need to headhunt world-class talent is becoming more important each day,” said Laverty. “The diversity of talent and cultures in the European landscape is equally inspiring and important to me.”

Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches, partnering with world-class venture capital and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands. The specialized recruiting firm is defining the modern era of executive search by combining deep recruiting expertise with innovative AI and machine learning technology to score, predict, and match the best candidate for a company’s specific needs and stage.

ABOUT RIVIERA PARTNERS

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today’s most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of IT, software engineering, product management, security, AI and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company’s specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators. Learn more about Riviera Partners at www.rivierapartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

