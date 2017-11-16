Senior Retail Executive Bryan Eshelman Joins AlixPartners

New York, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Bryan Eshelman as a managing director in the firm’s retail practice, effectively immediately. He will work from AlixPartners’ New York office.

Bryan brings 24 years of leadership experience in managing and improving operations for large and mid-sized retailers, both public and private. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer for Aldo Group Inc., a global footwear and accessories retailer with stores in nearly 100 countries. Prior to his nearly five years at Aldo, he held senior executive roles at Charming Shoppes (now part of Ascena Retail Group Inc.), including executive vice president and chief supply chain officer and senior vice president of operations.

Bryan received an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s in applied mathematics and in economics from the University of Virginia.

Simon Freakley, Chief Executive Officer at AlixPartners, said: “Bryan’s joining AlixPartners demonstrates our continued commitment to growth through investing in the areas where our clients need us most. He brings a terrific combination of executive experience which will add yet further expertise to our global retail offering.”

