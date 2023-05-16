Veteran training and organizational consulting sales leader to drive sales growth, launch new products, and build high performing teams for professional services clients

Damon Jones, Chief Sales Officer, Chief Outsiders Veteran training and organizational consulting sales leader to drive sales growth, launch new products, and build high performing teams for professional services clients

Orange County, CA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Damon Jones, a senior executive with deep sales leadership experience in training and organizational consulting companies, will now apply his extensive professional services industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Jones joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 125 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“Damon works with CEOs of professional services companies to drive revenue and profitability growth by leading the planning and execution of sales strategy,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re excited to make his training and consulting sales leadership experience available to clients.”

A transformational sales executive, Jones leverages analysis to forecast sales performance, define sales goals, determine effectiveness of initiatives, and improve organizational value. A strategic and results-driven leader, he establishes and guides sales organization principles to manage performance, prioritize critical metrics, and oversee equitable allocation of objectives across channels, markets, and personnel.

Professional Services Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Jones works with the CEOs of early-stage and mid-market professional services companies to accelerate sales growth. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Head of Global Strategy and Growth at Sandler Training, he helped Sandler achieve a four-year growth plan in 2.5 years positioning the company for sale at a significant multiple value. And as Managing Director, North American Sales at Korn Ferry, he drove $120 million in revenue growth by strategizing and establishing an account management program for its top 50 accounts.

Jones’s executive sales experience includes roles of increasing strategic sales leadership responsibility, including Head of Global Strategy and Growth at Sandler Training. He also served as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Accounts Sales Performance, Managing Director of Global and Strategic Accounts, and International President at Korn Ferry (formerly Miller Heiman Group).

Jones also applies his business offer subject matter expertise to private equity (PE) firm acquisitions to help position companies for sale. Prior to his successful sales leadership career, Jones received training in Business Studies from the University of Wolverhampton & Bridgnorth College in Shropshire and Staffordshire, England and earned Financial Planning Qualifications as an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute in London, England.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 125 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,550 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for nine consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

