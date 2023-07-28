Experienced SaaS and Technology sales executive joins Chief Outsiders to turn around low-performing sales organizations for clients through proven strategies and leadership

Gregg Mondani, CSO, Chief Outsiders Experienced SaaS and Technology sales executive joins Chief Outsiders to turn around low-performing sales organizations for clients through proven strategies and leadership

DANVILLE, CA, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gregg Mondani, an experienced senior sales executive, will now apply his extensive software, SaaS, and technology industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Mondani joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“An effective leader with broad experience at companies of all sizes, Gregg is adept at creating new organizations and reimagining sales teams within larger companies, with the added experience of hiring and managing a sales force within startups,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

Mondani works with CEOs of software and technology companies to build and mentor world-class sales teams and turn around low-performing sales organizations. A senior sales executive with more than 25 years’ experience, he builds and manages high-performing teams through proven strategies and leadership and increases revenues by hiring and motivating sales teams.

Skilled in developing effective lead generation and sales methodologies, Mondani does what’s necessary to uncover new business opportunities leading to the securing of new customers. He is a consummate team player between sales organizations and engineering with a focus on customer success.

Software, SaaS, and Technology Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Mondani works with the CEOs of early-stage and mid-market software, SaaS, and technology companies to accelerate sales growth. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as Analytics Sales Leader, Americas for Amazon Web Services, he developed a team of sales representatives and management who generated $2.3 billion in annual recurring revenue in just two years. And as Sales VP, Infrastructure at TIBCO Software, he delivered 40% YOY growth rebuilding a sales region.

Mondani also served previously as Sales Leader, Northern California Enterprise Accounts at AWS, Group VP, Analytics Team for Oracle Corporation, Group VP at Oracle Corporation, and Sales Leader at startups AlphaBlox and TopTier. Prior to his successful sales leadership career, Mondani earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Marketing from San Francisco State University in San Francisco, California.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 120 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,550 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for nine consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

Attachment

Gregg Mondani, CSO, Chief Outsiders

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com