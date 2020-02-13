The top judge on the U.S. District Court in Washington said in an unusual public statement on Thursday that public criticism “is not a factor” in sentencing decisions, after President Donald Trump took aim at a judge from her court who is overseeing longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone’s criminal trial.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. ready to allow North Korea sanctions exemption to combat coronavirus - February 13, 2020
- Senior U.S. judge defends sentencing decisions after Trump tweet on Stone case - February 13, 2020
- Gilead drug prevents type of coronavirus in monkeys; raises hope for China trials - February 13, 2020