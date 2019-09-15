Senior U.S. official: Saudi attacks did not come from Yemen

The scope and precision of attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities suggest the launch was not made by Houthis and came from a west-northwest direction, not south from Yemen, a U.S. official said on Sunday.
