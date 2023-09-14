Seno Medical Adds Agnes Berzsenyi to Board of Directors “Agnes brings passion with a deep and vast background in Women’s Health to her new role on Seno Medical’s Board. Her time spent at GE Healthcare as a senior executive leading the company’s efforts in Women’s Imaging will be invaluable to our company.” said Tom Umbel, CEO of Seno Medical. “We welcome Agnes and look forward to her contributions to the future of Seno Medical.”

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seno Medical Instruments, Inc., the leader in improving the process of diagnosing breast cancer and the pioneer of the Imagio® Breast Imaging System with opto-acoustic/ultrasound (OA/US) imaging technology, has added Agnes Berzsenyi to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Berzsenyi spent over 27 years at General Electric, where she held prominent leadership positions driving disruptive innovation, global growth and profitability. In her most recent role, Ms. Berzsenyi was the President and CEO, Women’s Health & X-ray, for GE Healthcare. In this role, she was responsible for driving the global strategic and commercial direction for the Women’s Health & X-ray portfolios inclusive of mammography, bone densitometry, X-ray and services. Her responsibilities included product innovation, commercial growth, and customer collaboration to reshape the mammography experience for women all around the world with innovative products such as Senographe Pristina, SenoBight HD (Contrast-enhanced mammography) and Pristina Dueta, the industry’s first wireless remote that allows women to manage their own compression during their mammogram.

“Agnes brings passion with a deep and vast background in Women’s Health to her new role on Seno Medical’s Board. Her time spent at GE Healthcare as a senior executive leading the company’s efforts in Women’s Imaging will be invaluable to our company.” said Tom Umbel, CEO of Seno Medical. “We welcome Agnes and look forward to her contributions to the future of Seno Medical.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Berzsenyi said, “I am very excited about the possibilities of what OA/US imaging can do to improve breast cancer diagnosis. I was extremely impressed when I saw clinical results and heard feedback from several recognized expert clinicians. The Seno team is clearly very passionate about the realization of this innovative breakthrough technology and its ability to improve the care for so many affected by the risk of cancer – as many close to me have been impacted.”

Seno Medical Instruments, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based medical imaging company committed to developing and commercializing a new modality in cancer diagnosis: opto-acoustic imaging. Approved by the US FDA in January 2021 with additional approval in June 2022 including its state-of-the-art ultrasound technologies, Seno Medical’s Imagio® Breast Imaging System fuses opto-acoustic technology with ultrasound (OA/US) to generate real-time functional and anatomical images of the breast. To learn more about Seno Medical’s OA/US imaging technology and applications, visit www.SenoMedical.com.

