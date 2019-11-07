Breaking News
Home / Top News / Sensata CEO Martha Sullivan, Flywire CEO Mike Massaro, Everbridge, and Akamai Take Top Honors at 22nd Annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards

Sensata CEO Martha Sullivan, Flywire CEO Mike Massaro, Everbridge, and Akamai Take Top Honors at 22nd Annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Tech leaders across region pack Fenway Park to Honor the State’s Top Companies and Innovators at Annual Awards

BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), the Commonwealth’s largest technology trade association, announced the winners of the region’s most prestigious technology awards at tonight’s 22nd annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards celebration at Fenway Park. Hundreds gathered to celebrate the people and companies shaping the Massachusetts tech economy in 16 categories—including Massachusetts Company of the Year, Akamai; Emerging Massachusetts Company of the Year, Everbridge; CEO of the Year, Sensata’s Martha Sullivan; and CEO of the Year – Emerging Company, Mike Massaro of Flywire.

In addition to the 16 industry-nominated awards, MassTLC highlighted the stories of three special leaders who’ve made significant contributions to the technology community. Technology pioneer, entrepreneur, investor and mentor, William J. Warner, received the Commonwealth Award for his lifetime of contributions to fostering and growing entrepreneurs and the companies helping to shape our vibrant ecosystem. Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Chief Diversity Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA), Stephanie Browne, was honored with the Mosaic Award for inclusion. And, Director of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Daniela Rus, received the Council’s Innovation Catalyst Award for her series of technology firsts and her advancement of the next generation of inventors. 

“We received hundreds of nominations across our award categories, and the depth and breadth of each and every one of them demonstrates the exceptional leadership of the Massachusetts tech ecosystem,” said Tom Hopcroft, CEO, MassTLC. “I am honored to be a part of this remarkable community that is having a profound impact across the globe.”

The MassTLC Leadership Awards is a community-led program, with nominations submitted by the industry and for the industry. After a comprehensive peer-judging process led by panels of experts who selected finalists and winners from hundreds of nominations, the full list of 2019 winners are:

CEO of the Year – Martha Sullivan, Sensata

CEO of the Year – Emerging CompanyMike Massaro, Flywire

Chief Marketing Officer of the Year – Alison Durant, LogMeIn

Chief People Officer of the Year – David Almeda, Kronos

Tech Excellence Award – Kathleen Mitford, PTC

Emerging Executive of the Year – Michael Bell, Agero

Massachusetts Company of the Year – Akamai

Massachusetts Growth Company of the Year – Everbridge

Massachusetts Emerging Company of the Year – Markforged

Digital Transformation in Education – Unruly Studios

Digital Transformation in Finance and Insurance – TowerIQ

Digital Transformation in Healthcare – Bento

Digital Transformation in Manufacturing – Vecna Robotics

Innovative Tech of the Year: Robotics – Markforged

Innovative Tech of the Year: Sales & Marketing – Owl Labs

Innovative Tech of the Year: Security – Silverside Detectors

The Mass Technology Leadership Award sponsors include: Platinum Sponsors Marsh & McLennan Agency, PTC, PwC, Rocket Software, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and The Speech Improvement Company. Gold Sponsors: Comcast, IBM and Raytheon.

For more on the Mass Technology Leadership Awards, visit www.masstlc.org.

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.
With 500+ member companies, the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region’s leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC’s mission is to accelerate innovation, growth, and an inclusive tech ecosystem in Massachusetts. We do this by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for our members to advance their collective interests. More at www.masstlc.org.

For more information, contact:
Sara Fraim, MassTLC
617-869-5425
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.