Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sensata Technologies Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

Sensata Technologies Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Company adds Lorraine Bolsinger and Steven Sonnenberg to Board of Directors, two seasoned industrial and technology executives with extensive strategy, M&A and finance experience

SWINDON, United Kingdom, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), a global industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced that Lorraine Bolsinger and Steven Sonnenberg, have been appointed to serve on Sensata’s Board of Directors, effective March 23, 2020.  

“Lorraine and Steve bring decades of experience in key areas critical to our future operations and strategy, such as global experience in industrial markets, strategy implementation, talent acquisition and diversity.” said Andrew Teich, Chairman of Board. “The addition of Lorraine and Steve further augments our board’s skills and expertise, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our long-term strategy of enhancing shareholder value. We look forward to their contributions.”

Ms. Bolsinger, who will serve on the Compensation Committee and the Finance Committee of the Board, retired in 2017 from General Electric Company, where she served for more than 37 years. During her time with GE, she held several senior leadership roles, including Vice President, GE Corporate Accelerated Leadership Program from 2016 through 2017, President and Chief Executive Officer, GE Distributed Power from 2013 through 2016 with responsibility over $5.5 billion in revenue and 4,500 employees, and President and Chief Executive Officer, GE Aviation Systems from 2008 through 2012 with responsibility over $3 billion in revenue and 10,000 employees. Ms. Bolsinger is a frequent public speaker and has been a career-long advocate for women in STEM and leadership roles.

Mr. Sonnenberg, who will also serve on the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee and the Growth & Innovation Committee of the Board, retired in 2019 from Emerson Electric Co., where he served for more than 35 years.  During his time with Emerson, he held several senior leadership roles, including Chairman of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business from 2016 through 2018, and President of Emerson’s Process Management Group from 2008 through 2016 with responsibility over $8.5 billion in revenue and 40,000 employees. Prior to 2008, Mr. Sonnenberg spent more than 13 years managing various Emerson affiliated companies with operations throughout Asia and Europe.

In addition, Sensata is announcing that Paul Edgerley has decided to retire from the Board, effective as of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on May 28, 2020. Mr. Edgerley has served on the Board since Sensata’s IPO in March 2010 and as a director of our principal operating subsidiary, Sensata Technologies, Inc., from April 2006 through March 2010. He also served as Chairman of the Board from July 2012 to January 2013 and again from May 2015 to July 2019. Mr. Edgerley has chosen to retire to focus on other professional and personal activities.

“Paul has served the Sensata Board with great distinction,” said Teich. “On behalf of our entire Board and management, I want to thank him for his service, leadership and countless contributions to the company. We wish him continued success in all future endeavors.”

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 22,000 employees and operations in 11 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, electrified, and connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and reflect the Company’s current expectations.  Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Alexia Taxiarchos
Senior Director, Global Communications
+1 (508) 236-1761
[email protected]		 Investor Contact:
Joshua Young
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (508) 236-2196
[email protected] 
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.