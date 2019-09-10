Breaking News
Sensata Technologies Features GIGAVAC Advanced Switching Solutions and Next-Generation Wireless Battery Monitoring Solutions at 2019 Battery Show

2019 Battery Show

Sensata Technologies will feature a range of advanced switching solutions such as the GV250 automotive contactor (left) and the HX460 high voltage contactor (right) from recently acquired brand, GIGAVAC, at the 2019 Battery Show. In addition, Sensata will highlight its wireless battery management system and e-motor position sensing solutions with interactive demos for booth visitors.

SWINDON, United Kingdom and NOVI, Mich., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), a global industrial technology company and a leading provider of sensors, announced that it is exhibiting at the Battery Show in Novi, Michigan this week from September 10-12, 2019.

A range of advanced switching solutions will be featured in the booth including GIGAVAC’s DC contactors, active and passive GigaFuse™, and manual disconnect switches. In addition, two interactive demos will highlight Sensata’s wireless battery monitoring and e-motor position sensing solutions. 

The 2019 show marks the debut of Sensata as an exhibitor together with its GIGAVAC brand, which was acquired in October 2018.  “Sensata’s high-voltage contactors, wireless battery monitoring solutions and e-motor position sensors demonstrate Sensata’s strong position in electrification and our ability to drive innovation for our customers. Customers are increasingly turning to Sensata to help lower the cost and improve the efficiency of electrified products such as cars, delivery trucks, buses, material handling equipment, and charging stations,” said Markus Beck, Director of Electrification / Industrial, Sensata Technologies.  

GIGAVAC’s GVGX, and HX series commercial contactors will be on display. These gas-filled contactors offer lower resistance than non-hermetic switches resulting in higher system efficiency and less heat generation. The GV series is designed for high volume applications in automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial high voltage battery systems. The GX series of high performance contactors is ideally suited for high voltage battery systems in commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. GIGAVAC’s most robust high power load break contactors, the HX series, is designed for commercial vehicle charging, photovoltaic/battery inverters, battery packs, DC combiner boxes and other HVDC industrial drive systems.

Interactive demos in Sensata’s exhibit at the show will allow visitors to explore the next generation of battery management systems and e-motor rotor position sensing. Sensata’s wireless BMS solution offers industry leading wireless communication technology that is highly reliable, functionally safe and secure while addressing some of the design and manufacturing challenges of achieving sustainability and scalability in the growing electrified vehicle industry.

Visit Sensata at Booth 2709 to talk to an expert about your needs for electrical protection, sensing and controls for advanced battery systems in industrial and EV applications. 

About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies is one of the world’s leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 11 countries.  Sensata’s products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle, and marine applications. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Joshua Young
(508) 236-2196
[email protected]		 Media:
Alexia Taxiarchos
(508) 236-1761
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b4d37dd-64c3-4e68-a0f1-f56f4d37dba7

