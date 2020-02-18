Sensata Technologies to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Company to Webcast Presentation Live at 10:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 19th

SWINDON, United Kingdom, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that Jeffrey Cote, President, Chief Operating Officer and incoming CEO, will present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference, which is being held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel on Wednesday, February 19th at 10:20 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at: http://investors.sensata.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 21,000 employees and operations in 11 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com .

