The global sensitive data discovery software market is expected to approach US$ 19.0 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 16.1%
Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Sensitive Data Discovery Software Market is estimated at a market value of US$ 5.6million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 16.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
Sensitive data discovery software, also known as material discovery or data classification software, is a cybersecurity and data management solution used to find, categorize, and safeguard sensitive and private material within an organization’s data repositories. This software is intended to scan and analyze data across several storage sites in order to locate and categorize sensitive material such as personal information, financial records, intellectual property, and other private information.
High-profile data breaches and cybersecurity events have highlighted the significance of safeguarding sensitive data. Sensitive data discovery software assists businesses in proactively identifying vulnerabilities and mitigating the risk of data breaches.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Sensitive Data Discovery Software market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry vertical and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global Sensitive Data Discovery Software market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Sensitive Data Discovery Software market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Sensitive Data Discovery Software Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of industry vertical, during the forecast period, the BFSI segment is expected to have the greatest market size. The rise of data analytics in finance has forced the creation of sensitive data discovery systems capable of dealing with data in real time.
- On the basis of deployment mode, during the forecast period, the cloud segment is expected to increase rapidly. It is due to the availability of simple deployment alternatives.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 5.6 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 19.0 billion
|Growth Rate
|16.1%
|Key Market Drivers
Key Market Drivers
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Software companies and players engaged in marketing and sales of sensitive data recovery software adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Sensitive Data Discovery Software market include,
- In January 2021, to meet the growing demand for sensitive data protection, Netwrix and Stealthbits have merged. Both companies joined to provide data security and privacy solutions to businesses of any size and in any region around the world.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Sensitive Data Discovery Software market growth include Amazon Web Services, Inc, Google, IBM, Micro Focus, Informatica, Symantec, Varonis, Spirion, OneTrust, and Netwrix, among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global sensitive data discovery software market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, application, industry vertical and region
- Global Sensitive Data Discovery Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component
- Solutions
- Services
- Global Sensitive Data Discovery Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-Premise
- Global Sensitive Data Discovery Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Organization Size
- Large Enterprises
- SME
- Global Sensitive Data Discovery Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Security and Risk Management
- Compliance Management
- Asset Management
- Others
- Global Sensitive Data Discovery Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare and Lifescience
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- IT and Telecom
- Others
- Global Sensitive Data Discovery Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Sensitive Data Discovery SoftwareMarket
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Sensitive Data Discovery SoftwareMarket
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Sensitive Data Discovery SoftwareMarket
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Sensitive Data Discovery SoftwareMarket
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Sensitive Data Discovery SoftwareMarket
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Sensitive Data Discovery SoftwareMarket
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America Sensitive Data Discovery SoftwareMarket
Key Questions Answered in the Sensitive Data Discovery Software Report:
- What will be the market value of the global Sensitive Data Discovery Software market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global Sensitive Data Discovery Software market?
- What are the market drivers of the global Sensitive Data Discovery Software market?
- What are the key trends in the global Sensitive Data Discovery Software market?
- Which is the leading region in the global Sensitive Data Discovery Software market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global Sensitive Data Discovery Software market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global Sensitive Data Discovery Software market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
