Increase in utilization of capacitive sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs in home and building automation applications is expected to propel sensor signal conditioner (ssc) ic market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) IC market size stood at US$ 0.80 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031. Increase in usage of sensors in industrial and home automation applications is driving market growth. Surge in demand for advanced signal conditioning circuits in healthcare, automotive, and industrial sectors is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to companies in the market.

High rate of adoption of state-of-the-art sensor solutions in next-generation vehicles, particularly for electric vehicles, has increased demand for sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs. Surge in usage of ICs in MEMS sensing applications is likely to create new avenues for companies in the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) IC industry. Hence, leading players have introduced novel sensor signal conditioning architectures to tap into the demand for next-generation sensor applications in industrial sectors.

Key Findings of Study

Surge in Adoption of Advanced Sensor Solutions in Industrial Sectors : Surge in utilization of signal conditioner in industrial automation applications has accelerated global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) IC market growth. A range of sensor solutions based on resistive, capacitive, and inductive SSC ICs are extensively used in industrial sectors. Advancements in IC fabrication technologies has enabled companies to design sensor interfaces with the use of SSC ICs, which has broadened market outlook.

Demand for safety-critical sensors is high in automobiles, especially fully electric and hybrid electric vehicles. SSC ICs are widely utilized in ADAS to improve comfort and safety of passengers. Rise in demand for SSC ICs in braking systems, steering systems, and airbags is likely to offer significant opportunities for IC manufacturers. Considerable adoption of ICs based on Inter-Integrated Circuit (I2C) Communication Protocol is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market. The I2C Protocol has gained popularity owing to its simplicity and cost-efficiency. The I2C segment held major market share in 2022. Increase in Utilization of Capacitive Sensor Signal Conditioner ICs: A TMR study on the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) IC market indicated that capacitive SSC ICs accounted for leading market share in 2022, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its lead from 2023 to 2031. These have become popular in sensor-processing technology due to easy-to-use feature and cost-effectiveness. Capacitive sensor signal conditioner ICs have been commercialized in a range of sensors adopted in medical applications and consumer electronics.

Key Drivers

Significant demand for state-of-the-art sensor solutions in consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive sectors is a key driver of the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) IC industry. Recent market trends indicate a surge in demand for wireless sensors, especially in IoT applications.

Increase in rate of new product development in capacitive and resistive SSC ICs has accelerated sensor signal conditioner (SSC) IC market development. Several new products commercialized in the past few years focus on automotive and consumer electronics industries.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for SSC ICs. The region accounted for 36.7% share of the global market in 2022. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific is ascribed to rise in utilization of SSC ICs in automotive applications. Demand for these devices is fueled by production of light-weight vehicles, especially in China, South Korea, and India. Companies have gained market share in terms of revenue due to surge in demand for smart consumer electronics.

North America is also a lucrative sensor signal conditioner (SSC) IC market. Rise in utilization of sensors in several sectors in the U.S. is expected to spur demand for SSC ICs in the region.

Competitive Dynamics

Prominent providers in the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) IC market are expanding their portfolio of resistive and capacitive sensor signal conditioners in order to increase customer base. The competition landscape is consolidated, with the presence of small number of established players in the market. Leading players focus on merger & acquisition and product launches in order to boost profitability and consolidate market position.

Key players operating in the market are Analog Devices, Inc., Melexis, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, iC – Haus GmbH, and Micro Analog Systems Oy.

Sensor Signal Conditioner (SSC) IC Market Segmentation

Type

Resistive

Capacitive

Inductive

Package Type

Small Outline Package

Small Outline Integrated Circuit

Shrink Small Outline Package

Quad Flat No-Leads

Thin Shrink Small Outline Package

Wafer-level Chip-scale Package

Others Ball Grid Assays Pin Grid Assays



Technology Node

40 nm/45 nm

65 nm

90 nm

130 nm

180 nm

250 nm

300 nm

350 nm

Channel

Single Bridge

Dual Bridge

Others H Bridge Half Bridge



Interface Type

Analog Voltage

Serial Peripheral Interface

Inter-Integrated Circuit (I2C)

Others UART Interface One Wire Communication Interface



Application

Accelerometers

Temperature Sensors

Position Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Light Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Speed Sensors

Strain Sensors

Biosensors

Others pH Sensors Flow Sensors



End-use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare (Medical)

Others Energy and Utility Bills Oil and Gas



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

