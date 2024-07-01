$8M grant supports ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of SENTI-202 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced that the California Institute for Regenerative Medicines (“CIRM”) has awarded an $8 million grant to Senti Bio. The CIRM grant will support the ongoing clinical development of SENTI-202, a potential first-in-class Logic Gated off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (“CAR-NK”) investigational cell therapy, for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”). The Phase 1 clinical trial of SENTI-202 is ongoing, with initial efficacy data anticipated by year-end 2024 and initial durability data following in 2025.

“On behalf of the Senti Bio team, I’d like to express our sincere gratitude to CIRM for its support of our Phase 1 trial of SENTI-202 and for recognizing SENTI-202’s potential to improve the lives of people living with AML,” said Timothy Lu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Senti Bio. “We are proud of the clinical development progress to date as the Phase 1 trial continues to enroll and will remain steadfast in our mission to provide potentially lifesaving treatments for people living with cancer.”

The Phase 1 clinical trial of SENTI-202 (NCT06325748) is currently enrolling adult patients with relapsed or refractory (“r/r”) CD33 and/or FLT3 expressing hematologic malignancies, including AML, at multiple sites in the United States and Australia. The dose finding trial is evaluating two dose levels, either 1 billion or 1.5 billion SENTI-202 cells, administered in cycles, each comprising of three once-per-week doses, after disease specific lymphodepleting conditioning. Patients may continue to receive multiple cycles of treatment based on safety and efficacy data.

About SENTI-202

SENTI-202 is a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy product candidate designed to selectively target and eliminate CD33 and/or FLT3 expressing hematologic malignancies, such as AML and myelodysplastic syndrome (“MDS”), while sparing healthy bone marrow cells. SENTI-202 has three main components. First, the OR GATE, which is an activating CAR that targets CD33 and FLT3. By targeting either or both of these antigens, SENTI-202 could effectively kill both the leukemic blasts and leukemic stem cells that form an important basis for AML disease. Second, the NOT GATE, which is designed to recognize the healthy cells and protect those healthy cells from being killed. Third, the calibrated-release IL-15 technology, which is designed to significantly increase cell persistence, expansion and activity of both the CAR- NK cells and the host immune cells. The NK cells used to construct SENTI-202 are sourced from healthy adult donors, which have been screened based on a set of criteria that reflect manufacturability and product quality, and are then cryopreserved prior to use in manufacturing to minimize variability. Senti Bio is currently enrolling adult patients with r/r CD33 and/or FLT3 expressing heme malignancies in a Phase 1 clinical trial for SENTI-202, which can be a potential first-in-class allogenic treatment for AML/MDS patients.

Senti Bio has published SENTI-202 preclinical data demonstrating the potential of Logic Gated CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of AML.

About Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow and is the most common type of acute leukemia in adults. It is estimated there will be 20,800 new cases of AML in the United States in 2024. The five-year survival rate for these patients is approximately 30%. AML is currently treated with chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and/or allogeneic or autologous stem cell transplant. For patients with relapsed or refractory AML, there are few treatment options and median overall survival is typically less than seven months.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging a synthetic biology platform called Gene Circuits to create therapies with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, spare healthy cells, increase specificity to target cells and control the expression of drugs even after administration. Senti Bio’s wholly-owned pipeline utilizes off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells, outfitted with Gene Circuits, to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth Gene Circuits in other modalities, diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships with Spark Therapeutics and BlueRock Therapeutics.

About CIRM

CIRM was created by the people of California to accelerate stem cell treatments to patients with unmet medical needs, and act with a sense of urgency to succeed in that mission. To meet this challenge, CIRM, with its team of highly trained and experienced professionals, actively partners with both academia and industry in a hands-on, entrepreneurial environment to fast track the development of today’s most promising stem cell technologies.

With $5.5 billion in funding and more than 150 active stem cell programs in its portfolio, CIRM is one of the world’s largest institutions dedicated to helping people by bringing the future of cellular medicine closer to reality.

