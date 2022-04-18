Senti Bio to Present at Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senti Biosciences, Inc. (“Senti Bio”), a leading Gene Circuit company today announced that co-founders Tim Lu, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, and Philip Lee, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Senti Bio uses its Gene Circuit platform to program cell and gene therapies with potentially enhanced capabilities. Gene Circuits, which are created via synthetic biology and encoded as novel and proprietary combinations of DNA sequences, enable cells to sense inputs, compute decisions with biological logic, and respond to disease environments.

A webcast of the Fireside Chat can be accessed under the “News” section of the Senti Bio website.

About Senti Bio

Our mission is to create a new generation of smarter medicines that outmaneuver complex diseases using novel and unprecedented approaches. To accomplish this, we are building a synthetic biology platform that may enable us to program next-generation cell and gene therapies with what we refer to as Gene Circuits. These Gene Circuits, which are created from novel and proprietary combinations of DNA sequences, are designed to reprogram cells with biological logic to sense inputs, compute decisions, and respond to their cellular environments. We aim to design Gene Circuits to improve the intelligence of cell and gene therapies in order to enhance their therapeutic effectiveness, precision, and durability against a broad range of diseases that conventional medicines do not readily address. Our synthetic biology platform utilizes allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells, outfitted with these Gene Circuit technologies, to target particularly challenging liquid and solid oncology indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, hepatocellular carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. We have also demonstrated the breadth of our Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and have executed partnerships with Spark and BlueRock to advance these capabilities. For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at https://www.sentibio.com.

