Senti Bio to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senti Bio, a leading gene circuit company, today announced that Dr. Tim Lu, the CEO of Senti Bio, will present a corporate overview at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12th at 2:35 p.m. ET. After Dr. Lu’s prepared remarks, Senti Bio will make the presentation available on its website.

About Senti Bio
Senti Bio is a next-generation therapeutics company that is developing gene circuits and programming cells for tremendous therapeutic value. Senti Bio’s mission is to outsmart complex diseases with more intelligent medicines to transform people’s lives. By programming cells to respond, adapt and make decisions, Senti Bio is creating smarter therapies with computer-like logic, enhanced functionality and greater therapeutic control.

Senti Bio is developing a wholly-owned, gene circuit pipeline focused on allogeneic CAR-NK cells to address major challenges in cancer treatment. Senti Bio’s lead product candidates include SENTI-202 and SENTI-301. SENTI-202 is a logic-gated allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the potential treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) that more precisely targets and eliminates cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues. SENTI-301 is a combinatorial payload-armed allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the potential treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. Beyond oncology, Senti Bio plans to leverage its gene circuit technology platform to build other cell and gene therapies that may be of interest to strategic partners across diverse therapeutic areas, such as immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, regenerative medicine and genetic diseases. For more information, please visit the Senti Bio website at https://www.sentibio.com.

CONTACT: Contact Senti Bio:
Curt Herberts, CFO and CBO                                Denise Powell (Media)
Email: [email protected]                                Email: [email protected]

