Sentia Medical Sciences Inc. Awarded Approximately $1.8 million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Grant to Develop Astressins for the Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sentia announced today that it has been awarded a phase II small business innovation research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of approximately $1.8 million to support the development of astressins for the treatment of IBS. Astressins are potent and long-acting peptide antagonists of corticotropin releasing factor (CRF) receptors 1 and 2. CRF and urocortins are hormones that activate CRF1/2 receptors and are involved in the regulation of several important systems, some of which modulate the autonomic, behavioral, immune, reproductive and visceral responses to stress.

IBS is a functional bowel disorder of the GI tract that is characterized by recurrent abdominal pain and discomfort accompanied by alterations in bowel function, diarrhea, constipation, or a combination of both. Among the symptoms, abdominal pain is one of the most prevalent and significantly influences the quality of life of IBS patients, who represent 10-20% of the U.S. adult population. It is well established that stress plays a major role in the maintenance, and exacerbation of IBS symptoms.

“The award of this phase II SBIR grant is an important milestone for Sentia and underscores the strength of the science that underwent rigorous peer review. The grant will support the advancement of a new therapeutic class of astressin molecules for the treatment of IBS,” said Dominic Behan, CEO of Sentia.

About Sentia Medical Sciences Inc.

Sentia Medical Sciences Inc. is a privately held company with a vision to be the world leader in the development of novel peptide therapeutics to manage and cure stress-related diseases (www.sentiamedical.com).

Contact:
Dominic Behan, Ph.D., D.Sc.
Chief Executive Officer
Sentia Medical Sciences Inc.
3550 General Atomics Court
Building G02, Room 563
San Diego, CA 92121
858-886-7709
[email protected]
www.sentiamedical.com 

 

