Sentient Energy® Announces Partnership with Manufacturers’ Sales Representative E.L. Flowers & Associates

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

E.L. Flowers & Associates to leverage a tailored approach to Sentient Energy’s intelligent sensing solutions as they focus on how to best meet every electric utility’s unique needs

FRISCO, Texas, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sentient Energy®, Inc. a Koch Engineered Solutions company and the leading provider of advanced grid monitoring and analytics for electric utilities, today announced it has signed an agreement with Manufacturers’ Sales Representative, E.L. Flowers & Associates. The company joins a growing list of North American regional sales partners whose utility relationships and industry expertise will enable Sentient Energy to further expand its customer engagements and support the unique needs of investor, community and member-owned utilities.

In business for over 75 years and known for the customer and manufacturer loyalty they’ve earned, E.L. Flowers & Associates is a leading sales representative in New England for medium and high-voltage electrical equipment manufacturers. The company joins a growing list of expert and trusted regional manufacturers’ sales representatives partnering with Sentient Energy.

“E.L. Flowers & Associates’ product knowledge and long history of customer loyalty makes them an excellent partner as we address the varying needs of New England’s electric utilities. We look forward to leveraging their electrical industry leadership, particularly as we serve progressive utilities seeking technology solutions to improve reliability, reduce O&M costs and resource needs,” said Gene Jakubowski, Senior Director of Sales at Sentient Energy.

“Sentient Energy’s excellent reputation and customer focus is strongly aligned with the emphasis we place on individual attention with both manufacturers and customers,” said Scott Shepard, E.L. Flowers & Associates President. “We’re proud to represent their industry-leading intelligent sensing platform and flexible solutions approach so that New England utilities, regardless of size or operating constraints can advance their power delivery safety and reliability goals.”

About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, is the premier provider of intelligent sensing, data analytics, optimization, and control technologies for the distribution grid. Sentient Energy’s hardware and software solutions help electric utilities make data-driven decisions to enhance the delivery of reliable, safe, and efficient power. With the industry’s only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network, Sentient Energy leads the global market with the largest network of line sensor deployments in North America, gathering rich data in real time for predictive insights and strategic grid management. Sentient Energy’s Grid Edge Control solutions enable utilities to reduce energy costs at the grid edge through Volt-VAR optimization, conservation voltage reduction, and peak demand reduction. Sentient Energy partners with leading communications network providers. For more information, visit www.sentient-energy.com

