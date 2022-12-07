Support for Private LTE, Membership in Utility Broadband Alliance, and Certification as an Anterix Active Ecosystem Member Gives Utilities with Private LTE Networks More Capabilities to Improve their Distribution Systems

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sentient Energy , the leading provider of intelligent line sensors and analytics solutions for improved reliability and data-driven operational decisions, today announced that their flagship overhead line sensor, the MM3, now supports private LTE networks within the distribution grid. With one of the industry’s first sensor technologies to support private LTE networks, Sentient Energy is setting the standard for grid visibility across LTE communications network components.

Sentient Energy also announced that it has joined the Utility Broadband Alliance (UBBA), which serves utilities with private broadband components in their distribution grid, and that the Sentient Energy MM3 intelligent line sensor has been certified to be “commercial-ready” for Anterix broadband. Anterix is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. Sentient Energy’s line sensing solutions, combined with its UBBA and Anterix Active Ecosystem memberships, will enable improved reliability through enhanced grid visibility for utilities that adopt private LTE.

Greater System Visibility Using Private LTE Networks

Private LTE gives utilities greater control over geographic coverage, quality of service, maintenance and upgrades, and cybersecurity than public LTE networks. With Sentient Energy’s LTE-enabled line sensors, utilities with private LTE networks realize a myriad of game-changing benefits:

Operations teams can improve fault location on overhead and underground feeders and laterals, reducing outage durations.

Planning teams can get true load data at selected locations to improve load profiling and identify overloaded assets.

Reliability teams can use anomaly detection and analytics to address potential problems before outages occur.

Sentient Energy’s intelligent sensors use advanced algorithms to sense system faults in real time and wirelessly communicate fault information to the utility control center for immediate ingestion by SCADA, DMS, or OMS systems. With more precise fault location information, operators can quickly dispatch crews to the exact location, reducing patrol time and outage duration.

Sentient Energy Joins Forces with LTE Powerhouses

The Private LTE market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.88% over the next five years to reach $6.258 billion by the year 2027. To support that growth and bring essential grid visibility to more utilities as they move to private LTE networks, Sentient Energy has developed solutions designed to support 900 MHz frequency bands that Anterix leases to utilities and other critical infrastructure companies.

Reflecting the increased demand for private LTE networks, Anterix recently announced Xcel Energy as its fourth utility customer joining Ameren, SDG&E, and Evergy. There are fifteen additional companies that have secured experimental 900 MHz licenses to evaluate private LTE – a list that includes Dominion Energy, Exelon, New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Southern Company.

“As we continue to advance private LTE for utilities, we rely upon companies like Sentient Energy in a powerful ecosystem that delivers advanced technologies designed to work well on private LTE networks, so our customers can confidently, rapidly, and cost-effectively deploy end-to-end solutions,” said Carlos L’Abbatte, Chief Technology Officer, Anterix. “We are pleased to have Sentient Energy as part of our ecosystem offering their expertise in intelligent line sensing solutions. Together we’re delivering holistic grid modernization solutions that are ready to meet tomorrow’s challenges.”

As part of UBBA, Sentient Energy works to champion the advancement and development of private broadband networks as a key enabler for the utility of the future. “UBBA members are at the forefront of utility broadband strategies. The collaboration between technology providers is leading the advancement of infrastructure required by utilities for critical applications, security, reliability, and resiliency of the grid,” added Bobbi Harris, Executive Director of UBBA.

“As utilities combine our intelligent line sensors with private LTE, their distribution grid becomes more secure, reliable, and resilient,” said David Boone, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Sentient Energy. “By partnering with UBBA and Anterix, we’re helping utilities mitigate power reliability and quality problems by detecting faults and disturbances earlier, and we’re enabling quicker returns on broadband investments.”

About Sentient Energy

