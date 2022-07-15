Sentient Energy Hires Three Seasoned Sales and Product Executives

New appointments add deep industry expertise to one of the industry’s most experienced and successful leadership teams

FRISCO, Texas, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sentient Energy, the leader in intelligent line sensors, analytics, optimization, and control for the power distribution grid, today announced the hiring of three sales and product management leaders, further strengthening the company’s impressive leadership bench. The executive hires bring deep industry expertise and decades of experience to help meet strong demand for Sentient Energy solutions and drive the next phase of company growth. John Costello joins the company as Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Rick Joyce joins as Vice President North American Sales, and David Boone joins as Vice President of Product Management.

John Costello brings over 30 years working in the energy space. John has held a variety of positions over the years including the management of domestic and global sales teams with companies including ABB, Flex, Bureau Veritas, and DNV. He leverages deep experience with distributed energy resources, utilities (gas and electric), energy markets, power generation plants, electric/gas transmission & distribution, renewable generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, demand side management, microgrids, and contract manufacturing.

Rick Joyce brings nearly 40 years of experience, across a range of application technologies, including 25 years in the electric utility market and ten years in the telecom space. Rick’s experience includes software engineering, presales engineering, demand side and OT application development, product line management, managed services, and global sales & marketing. Prior to joining Sentient Energy, Rick led sales and business development for mPrest in North America and held leadership positions managing the sales team for Schneider Electric’s Digital Grid in North America.

David Boone brings extensive leadership experience in the technology industry, having previously served in a variety of senior level marketing, product management, and engineering roles. Prior to Sentient Energy, David led the product management team at Aclara Technologies responsible for all sensor, analytics, and AMI solutions marketed to the global electric utility industry. David also sits on the advisory board of Luminous Cyber.

“It is a testament to the vision, solutions, and people we have at Sentient Energy that we are able to continually attract talented leaders with impressive track records,” said Bob Karschnia, CEO of Sentient Energy. “Our goal is to help our customers operate their networks safer, with higher reliability and resiliency, and with ever greater efficiency. Our leadership team is focused on delivering complete solutions that include analytics, software, products, and services and I’m excited to have John, Rick and David join us on this journey. I can’t wait to see the ideas they will bring to transform our business and help lead the next stage of growth for Sentient Energy’s innovative distribution grid solutions and technologies.”

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, provides intelligent sensing, data analytics, optimization, and control technologies for the distribution grid. Sentient Energy’s hardware and software solutions help electric utilities make data-driven decisions to enhance the delivery of reliable, safe, and efficient power. With the industry’s only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network, Sentient Energy leads the global market with the largest network of line sensor deployments in North America, gathering rich data in real time for predictive insights and strategic grid management. Sentient Energy’s Grid Edge Control solutions enable utilities to reduce energy costs at the grid edge through Volt-VAR optimization, conservation voltage reduction, and peak demand reduction. Sentient Energy partners with leading communications network providers. For more information, visit www.sentientenergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

