Sentient IV Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Meridian Mining S.E.

MONTREAL, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sentient Executive GP IV, Limited (“Sentient IV“) today announces that it has filed an early warning report in connection with its holdings in Meridian Mining S.E. (“Meridian“), being 143,393,662 common shares of Meridian and 10,284,000 common share purchase warrants of Meridian. The early warning report has been filed as Sentient IV has expanded the purposes for which it may continue to hold the Meridian Shares, and determined that, in addition to the investment purposes, it may use the Meridian Shares for purposes of influencing the board, corporate, managerial and strategic policies of Meridian. Sentient IV has filed the early warning report, containing further details of the changes in material facts relating to the Meridian Shares on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Meridian’s issuer profile.

The head office address of Meridian is Level 18, Portland House, Bressenden Pl, Westminster, London, SW1E 5RS.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Sentient IV, please contact Sue Bjuro at (345) 946-0933.