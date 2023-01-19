Jacksonville, Fla, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sentinel Medical Technologies, a privately held U.S. pressure-based monitoring device company, announced that it will showcase TraumaGuard at Booth 643 during the Society of Critical Care Medicine Congress from January 21-24 in San Diego, California.

TraumaGuard is the first hands-free monitoring device designed to measure real-time Continuous Intra-abdominal Pressure (CIAP) and Core Body Temperature (CBT) in critical care patients. While other Intra-Abdominal Pressure (IAP) measurement devices require a level of staff execution with variable accuracy, TraumaGuard is proven to continuously monitor accurate measurements of patients’ IAP with minimal involvement from a health care provider.

“We are looking forward to attending this year’s SCCM” said Russell Lalli, CEO of Sentinel. “It is our mission to advance the standard of care through pressure monitoring. With TraumaGuard, physicians will have – for the first time – a product that continuously monitors IAP, allowing their team to detect elevated IAP quicker and more accurately to help save lives.”

“TraumaGuard is a powerful tool to utilize in the ICU. In real time, we are able to monitor a patient’s IAP as it fluctuates; we can respond immediately if a patient’s IAP rises beyond normal levels. TraumaGuard is valuable because it helps us intervene as needed and guides our course of treatment for the patient,” said Dr. Leo Mercer, Director of Trauma & Acute Care Surgery at Hurley Medical Center.

The Society of Critical Care Medicine’s (SCCM) 2023 Critical Care Congress is the solution for any critical care professional looking to acquire the latest knowledge and research. SCCM is a recognized leader in critical care education. The annual Congress has delivered an exceptional and comprehensive experience for over 50 years.

About Sentinel Medical Technologies

Sentinel Medical Technologies (www.sentinelmedtech.com) was founded to advance the standard of care through a growing suite of innovative pressure-based monitoring devices that suit a variety of disease states. We are unlocking the power of data at the point of care to deliver value-based health care solutions that are simple, efficient, and cost-effective.

