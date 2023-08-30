The Scottsdale Area Community to Add Sentrics Ensure and Engage Solutions

Daytona, FL, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sentrics, the premier provider of technology solutions in the senior living industry, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Westminster Village, a non-profit, continuing care retirement community in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In 2022, Westminster Village became a Sentrics EntertainSM client, entrusting Sentrics to provide their TV, phone, and internet services, resulting in a seamless experience for residents. Building on this successful relationship, Westminster Village is taking a bold step forward by adopting Sentrics’ complete set of integrated solutions, becoming a full Sentrics360SM client.

As part of this transformative partnership, Westminster Village will integrate Sentrics’ life-safety product, EnsureSM, equipped with a Real-Time Location System (RTLS), to ensure residents’ safety and provide staff with real-time location information to deliver timely assistance. Additionally, Sentrics EngageSM digital signage will be implemented next month, fostering greater communication and engagement among residents.

Furthermore, Sentrics is proud to announce Westminster Village will deploy EnrichSM, an advanced analytics and insights solution. Sentrics Enrich leverages extensive data points from Entertain, Engage, and Ensure to deliver actionable insights, empowering staff to provide personalized care and elevate the overall resident experience.

“Sentrics is delighted to announce this groundbreaking partnership with Westminster Village,” said Peter Bailey, Chief Executive Officer at Sentrics “Our comprehensive suite of technologies, combined with Westminster Village’s commitment to excellence, will set new standards in the senior living industry, ensuring residents receive the highest level of care and engagement.”

Sentrics is the trusted partner in senior living, providing innovative solutions that empower owners and operators to enhance resident quality of life and offer families peace of mind. The Sentrics360 encompasses life safety, health & wellness, engagement, and entertainment technologies, all seamlessly integrated within a single platform.

About Sentrics

Serving over 7,500 communities nationwide, Sentrics stands as the premier provider of technology solutions in the senior living industry. At the core of their offerings lies the Sentrics360 suite, a solution that empowers owners and operators to effectively and efficiently enhance resident quality of life and provide families with peace of mind. This is achieved through data-driven insights harnessed by our cutting-edge life safety, health & wellness, engagement, and entertainment technologies, all thoughtfully integrated within a single community platform. The Sentrics brand includes Ciscor, Silversphere, SeniorTV, CareConnect, Luna Lights, Connected Living, and Allen Technologies. For more information, visit www.sentrics.net.

About Westminster Village

Westminster Village is a non-profit, continuing care retirement community offering secure and connected senior living with ample amenities. Located on a lushly landscaped 16-acre campus in the heart of sunny Scottsdale, Westminster Village provides 237 one- and two-bedroom apartment homes for independent living, complemented by a range of personal service options for a life of comfort. For more information visit www.wvresortliving.org

