Daytona, FL, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — [DAYTONA, APRIL 17, 2024] – Sentrics, the leading provider of integrated technology solutions for senior living communities, announces the launch of Sentrics Enrich, a groundbreaking analytics platform designed to enhance operational efficiency and support improvements to residents’ Social Determinants of Health (SDoH). With Enrich, senior living operators can unlock actionable insights to optimize operations while prioritizing resident vitality and well-being.

Sentrics Enrich addresses the critical need for operational efficiency in the senior living industry, where costs are on the rise across various fronts, including labor, compliance, and facility expenses. By leveraging advanced analytics, Enrich identifies opportunities for improvement without compromising the resident experience. This ensures that operators can deliver the highest standard of care, instilling confidence in both families and residents. In short, this technology helps staff and caregivers sharpen their focus on the resident experience.

“At Sentrics, we are committed to empowering senior living communities to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape,” said Peter Bailey, Sentrics’ Chief Executive Officer. “With Enrich, we’re providing operators with the tools they need to streamline operations and enhance resident wellness simultaneously. This not only leads to improved financial outcomes but also fosters an improved quality of life for residents.”

Enrich’s focus on residents’ SDoH is impactful, as it plays a significant role in health outcomes and readmission rates. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, SDOH impacts up to 50% of healthcare outcomes. By proactively addressing needs related to residents’ SDoH, Enrich may help prevent or delay the need for clinical interventions, ultimately leading to healthier and happier residents, longer stays and better financial performance for senior living communities.

Key features of Sentrics Enrich include:

•Actionable Insights: Enrich delivers easy-to-understand insights that identify opportunities for operational improvement and support residents’ SDoH. The platform’s intuitive dashboard allows users to access critical information effortlessly.

•GenAI Engine: For specific inquiries, Enrich offers the GenAI engine, enabling users to ask questions of their data and receive detailed responses.*

•Seamless Integration: Enrich’s rich API facilitates seamless integration with other Sentrics solutions within the Sentrics360 platform, providing a comprehensive view of community operations and resident well-being.**

Sentrics Enrich operates through a comprehensive technology infrastructure, capturing data from life-safety systems, set-top boxes, and engagement solutions to provide a holistic view of community operations and residents’ SDoH. By pinpointing areas for improvement and identifying residents in need of assistance, Enrich empowers operators to enhance operational efficiency and promote resident wellness effectively.

Enrich is available for individual Sentrics solutions, however, its true potential shines when combined with Sentrics360 integrated suite of solutions, offering a complete, 360-degree view of community operations and resident well-being.

