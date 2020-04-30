Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sentry Management Expands HOA and Condo Management to Northern Idaho and Eastern Washington with New Division

Sentry Management Expands HOA and Condo Management to Northern Idaho and Eastern Washington with New Division

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

The Sentry Management, Inc. Inland Northwest office focuses in both northern Idaho and eastern Washington, including Kootenai and Bonner counties in Idaho, which covers Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Rathdrum, Sandpoint, and Harrison, and in eastern Washington, including Spokane Valley and the outer regions of Spokane.

Sentry Management's Bradley Pomp, President welcomes Sherry J. Lenarz as Vice President of Inland Northwest Idaho office.

Sentry Management’s Bradley Pomp, President welcomes Sherry J. Lenarz as Vice President of Inland Northwest Idaho office.

Orlando FL, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sentry Management, Inc., the leader in homeowner association and condominium management, recently concluded the partnership with Association Services, Inc. (ASI), located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. ASI’s expertise has earned it a strong reputation as a strategic partner among Board members from newly developing to more mature communities. Among its clients are planned communities, residential and commercial condominium associations, and mixed-use developments with amenities such as marinas and private golf courses, as well as water utilities. Services are offered in the Panhandle area of Idaho as well as nearby Spokane, Washington.  With this new partnership and location, Sentry Management now operates in 17 states with 40 offices. The office will be called the Sentry Management Inland Northwest office (https://inlandnorthwest.sentrymgt.com).

Sherry J. Lenarz, the founder of Association Services, Inc., started in 2006 and has built the company into one of the leaders in the Inland Northwest Region, managing more than 80 associations. She will serve as the Sentry Management Vice President for Inland Northwest. Being in the industry for thirteen (13) years, Sherry holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designations.  She is pleased with the hard work of her staff to become the only accredited association management company (AAMC®) in the State of Idaho. 

“I met with several other firms in our industry to discuss possible affiliation, and there was no comparison to Sentry Management. I am most impressed with their compassion and integrity,” says Lenarz. “They care deeply for their employees because they understand employees are essential to success. I owe so much to my staff, and I realized partnering with Sentry was the perfect fit for our business cultures. The combined companies will add another layer of technology and infrastructure to expand our services to other areas to serve our communities better.”

“I am impressed with the strong relationships that exist with the associations managed, as well as the professionalism of Sherry’s community managers,” says Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management. “Sentry’s resources and management software technology will help local managers deal even more effectively with every detail of accounting, budgeting, operations, and enforcement on behalf of the Boards they are honored to serve. We welcome Sherry and her team to the Sentry family.”

In the coming months, the ASI office will be renamed Sentry Management— Inland Northwest and continue to operate from the same location. The office focuses in both northern Idaho and eastern Washington.  Specifically, in Kootenai and Bonner counties in Idaho, which covers Coeur d’Alene, Hayden, Post Falls, Rathdrum, Sandpoint, and Harrison, and in eastern Washington, including Spokane Valley and the outer regions of Spokane. The local office is located at 1110 W Park Place Suite #101, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814. The Sentry Inland Northwest phone number also remains the same at (208) 676-8626. To learn more about Sentry, go to www.SentryMgt.com.

 

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry’s business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations, and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Attachment

  • Sentry Management’s Bradley Pomp, President and Sherry J. Lenarz, Vice President of Inland Northwest Idaho office 
CONTACT: Paul David Queen
Sentry Management Inc.
407-788-6700
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.