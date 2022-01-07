Sentry Management Named a Top Philanthropic Organization by the Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sentry Management was named one of 2021’s top philanthropic organizations in Central Florida by the Orlando Business Journal for the second year in a row.

The OBJ ranked Sentry Management as the #7 philanthropic company in Central Florida based on volunteer hours, up from the #10 spot last year, and #19 based on charitable donations, up from #24. Bradley Pomp, President of Sentry Management, attributes the recognition to Sentry’s core value, “embracing the honor to serve.” Pomp noted, “I am so incredibly proud of the Sentry team for stepping up and donating even more of their time and funds this year to help those in need. 2021 was a challenging year, and our employees proved how much they value the communities and neighborhoods that we live in and serve.”

Sentry encourages employees to support the communities managed by Sentry through the company-wide charitable program known as “Giving SMILES.” The Giving SMILES program identifies deserving residents that have been impacted by tragic events like fire, flood, or other personal hardships and provides funding and assistance through company-matched and employee donations.

In addition to Giving SMILES, Sentry employees contribute to local charities that association board members identify. Sentry supports 100 local charities and causes across 17 states and raises over $75,000 per year through events like a charity golf tournament and as a national participant and Orlando presenting sponsor of the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run.

Sentry Management is a community management leader serving homeowner associations, HOAs, and condominiums. Headquartered in Central Florida, Sentry operates in 40 markets across the country with offices in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

