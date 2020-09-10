SEO Expert Qamar Zaman Creates Simple Accelerated Mobile Pages Guide

SEO Expert helps Small Business Owners Feeling Overwhelmed About Website Page Speed & SEO Issues.

Accelerate Mobile Traffic by Qamar Zaman What is Accelerate Mobile Traffic with Accelerated Mobile Page – SEO Expert Qamar Zaman Explains

New York City, NY, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Learning technical SEO isn’t easy. But if you understand SEO’s basic principles, you will better handle your website performance.

SEO Expert explains AMP in his detailed resource that covers how business owners can take advantage of accelerated mobile traffic by using AMP Pages.

The free resource which is available for full read on his blog covers:

How the huge increase in usage of mobile devices make it necessary for businesses to to start thinking about AMP pages.

How not having a AMP page will create loss of visitors

How accelerated mobile pages can help How to increase page speed by using AMP Why AMP is a great way fo future

How to create your AMP html pages

Accelerated mobile pages vs responsive web design

Business benefits of accelerated mobile pages

Full resource here https://kisspr.com/accelerate-mobile-traffic-with-accelerated-mobile-pages

After reading the full resource, if you need further help with accelerated mobile pages, you can contact KISS PR here.

Zaman and his team will help you improve usability of your website and help improve your search engine optimization (SEO).

About Qamar Zaman Qamar Zaman is an American Entrepreneur , technologist and founder of KISS PR Story, an online brand storytelling platform using large wire press releases for brand amplification.

Qamar has been featured in major news media like Forbes India, Entrepreneur, Chamber of Commerce to name a few. He is a Forbes Agency Council. Learn more about Qamar Zaman https://www.qamarzaman.us

