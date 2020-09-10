Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SEO Expert Qamar Zaman Creates Simple Accelerated Mobile Pages Guide

SEO Expert Qamar Zaman Creates Simple Accelerated Mobile Pages Guide

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

SEO Expert helps Small Business Owners Feeling Overwhelmed About Website Page Speed & SEO Issues.

SEO Expert Qamar Zaman

Qamar Zaman is an American Entrepreneur, technologist and founder of KISS PR Story, an online brand storytelling platform using large wire press releases for brand amplification. Qamar has been featured in major news media like Forbes, Entrepreneur, Chamber of Commerce to name a few.

Qamar Zaman is an American Entrepreneur, technologist and founder of KISS PR Story, an online brand storytelling platform using large wire press releases for brand amplification. Qamar has been featured in major news media like Forbes, Entrepreneur, Chamber of Commerce to name a few.

Accelerate Mobile Traffic by Qamar Zaman

What is Accelerate Mobile Traffic with Accelerated Mobile Page – SEO Expert Qamar Zaman Explains

What is Accelerate Mobile Traffic with Accelerated Mobile Page – SEO Expert Qamar Zaman Explains

New York City, NY, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Learning technical SEO isn’t easy. But if you understand SEO’s basic principles, you will better handle your website performance. 

SEO Expert explains AMP in his detailed resource that covers how business owners can take advantage of accelerated mobile traffic by using AMP Pages. 

The free resource which is available for full read on his blog covers: 

  • How the huge increase in usage of mobile devices make it necessary for businesses to to start thinking about AMP pages. 
  • How not having a AMP page will create loss of visitors
  • How accelerated mobile pages can help How to increase page speed by using AMP Why AMP is a great way fo future
  • How to create your AMP html pages
  • Accelerated mobile pages vs responsive web design

Business benefits of accelerated mobile pages

Full resource here https://kisspr.com/accelerate-mobile-traffic-with-accelerated-mobile-pages

After reading the full resource, if you need further help with accelerated mobile pages, you can contact KISS PR here.

Zaman and his team will help you improve usability of your website and help improve your search engine optimization (SEO). 

About Qamar Zaman Qamar Zaman is an American Entrepreneur, technologist and founder of KISS PR Story, an online brand storytelling platform using large wire press releases for brand amplification.

Qamar has been featured in major news media like Forbes India,  Entrepreneur, Chamber of Commerce to name a few.  He is a Forbes Agency Council.  Learn more about Qamar Zaman https://www.qamarzaman.us 

Media Contact: 

Angie Art

[email protected] 

Attachments

  • SEO Expert Qamar Zaman
  • Accelerate Mobile Traffic by Qamar Zaman

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.