SEO Rockstars Hosted from the 10th to the 12th of November in Dallas, Texas, SEO Rockstars is an annual conference that since its inception 11 years ago, has brought together some of the biggest companies and highly regarded individuals within the SEO industry.

As one of the top SEO conferences in the US, it is a great privilege that not only has leading press release distribution and SEO link building service, Magic PR been asked to be one of the virtual speakers at SEO Rockstars, but they have now also been chosen as the official sponsor of the respected event.

100% No Pitch

Created by Dori Friend, the founder of SEONitro, the SEO Intelligence Agency, and PageOneEngine, SEO Rockstars is renowned for providing tried and tested SEO test results and verified strategies from an impressive selection of speakers arriving from all over the world.

Unlike other conferences, SEO Rockstars prides itself on being 100% no pitch. Instead, it will take the opportunity to demystify the SEO process, reveal only the latest strategies and techniques, as well as carefully guarded insider secrets to help businesses and individuals effectively utilize SEO and yield results.

The industry specialists attending are experts in a wide variety of crucial SEO areas and will give those attending a plethora of new techniques, advice, and ideas on how to boost their own SEO knowledge and standing while also providing them with the unique opportunity to make essential business connections.

Specialized Press Release Distribution and SEO Service

It is no wonder that Magic PR has been chosen as the official sponsor of SEO Rockstars as their leading press release distribution and exclusive SEO process that uses link building on Amazon, Bing, IBM, the entire Yahoo network, and Google Cloud properties, such as Google Drive, sheets, PDF, slides, and documents, to seamlessly link back to your PR, promises to give you an edge over your competitors.

While their group of talented writers that expertly utilize EAT (Expertise, Authority, and Trust) in each press release, valuable partnerships with premium distribution networks, and their access to the latest SEO techniques, are guaranteed to give your press release the maximum coverage and SEO potential to rank at number one.

Their impressive service has led them to accumulate an ever-growing global client base that features a range of companies and businesses, from start-ups, and Ecommerce stores, to large international enterprises, all in various industries.

Magic PR offers a wide range of media distribution packages, from bronze to the best-selling gold or premium platinum package, that circulate your press release through prominent news and media outlets, such as Cision PR Newswire, Bloomberg, GlobeNewswire, PR Newswire, and Yahoo Finance and ensure a boost in local as well as organic rankings for your business and with it increased customers and sales.

To find out more on how to get a little magic into your brand or business, please visit the website at magicpr.com

