Seoul considers unilateral sanctions against North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea is considering levying its own sanctions on North Korea as the isolated state ramps up tension with its missile and nuclear provocations, the South’s vice foreign minister said on Wednesday, but no decision had been made yet.
