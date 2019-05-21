Sepire LLC, a new marketing and communications distribution company, has launched CompliChain, a proprietary technology platform that enables secure, automated workflow solutions

Breaking News
Through CompliChain, highly regulated industries now have a way to transmit sensitive information through a secure channel and output compliant communications in a variety of formats

Chicago, Illinois, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sepire LLC, a marketing services and communications distribution company specializing in complex, compliance driven solutions for clients in the healthcare, finance and insurance industries launched last week. Sepire utilizes state-of-the-art technology and secure automated workflows powered by its proprietary CompliChain to create, manage and distribute communications for companies in compliance-driven environments. CompliChain is the centerpiece for all customer collaboration and provides complete transparency around client workflows.

Companies in highly regulated industries now have a partner that is HIPAA certified and SOC2 compliant that can manage multi-channel communications services, including contact management, printing, mailing, fulfillment and electronic delivery.

Sepire was launched by Michelle Steinberg, a veteran in the industry for more than 30 years. Steinberg also founded Veritas Document Solutions, an integrated solutions provider in 2003, which was acquired by R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in 2014. Steinberg is the sole owner of Sepire.

“CompliChain is critical to our clients in highly regulated industries because it makes sending compliant communications easy and secure,” said Sepire CEO Michelle Steinberg. “These industries need to be able to effectively and securely communicate with their audience, and we are creating that trust. Our facility is HIPAA certified and SOC2 compliant, and the transparency that we can provide to our clients during the entire process is a huge differentiator in the market place. We are so excited.”

By leveraging the Sepire team’s industry reputation, extensive experience and expertise combined with state-of-the-art technology, the company hopes to transform how highly regulated industries communicate with their clients. Sepire is a certified Women’s Business Enterprise. Learn more at sepire.com.

About Sepire
Sepire is a marketing services and communications distribution company specializing in complex, compliance driven solutions for its clientele. We are a technology forward company focused on delivering automation solutions in a highly secure environment. Our multi-channel communications services include contact management, printing, mailing, fulfillment and electronic delivery. Visit our website at sepire.com.

For more information about Sepire or to schedule a tour Sepire’s headquarters, a state-of-the-art facility, please contact Michelle Steinberg at 312-965-2500 or [email protected]

CONTACT: Margaret Brown
MLB Communications
7038989443
[email protected]

Michelle Steinberg
Sepire
3129652500
[email protected]
