SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 DEADLINE ALERT: Pilgrim’s Pride Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating securities claims on behalf of investors of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim’s Pride” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PPC) to determine whether Pilgrim’s Pride may have issued materially misleading business information to investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s securities between February 9, 2017 and June 3, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and suffered losses greater than $100,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, [email protected], [email protected], to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Pilgrim’s Pride. According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, the Pilgrim’s Pride defendants, allegedly, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pilgrim’s Pride and its executives had participated in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from at least as early as 2012 and continuing through at least early 2017; (2) Pilgrim’s Pride received competitive advantages, which persisted during the Class Period, from its anticompetitive conduct; and (3) as a result, the Pilgrim’s Pride Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

IF YOU WISH TO SERVE AS LEAD PLAINTIFF, YOU MUST MOVE THE COURT NO LATER THAN SEPTEMBER 4, 2020.  To be a member of the class action, you do not need to take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice; or you can take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel, unless you retain an attorney. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

