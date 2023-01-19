Market Study on miRNA Sequencing: employment of newer approaches to extract the sequencing of miRNA to propel the market growth

New York, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market was valued at US$ 227.7 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, finds Persistence Market Research in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, it is projected that revenue through Sequencing by Synthesis will expand with over 30% share throughout the analysis period.

The market is predicted to rise due to factors such as an increase in the frequency of infectious and communicable illnesses, technological advancements, and the employment of newer approaches to extract the sequencing of miRNA.

The growing interest in miRNA biomarker identification might enhance the miRNA sequencing and testing business. Furthermore, market growth is due to factors such as an increase in the frequency of neurological illnesses and a rising demand for personalized treatments.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key companies operating in the miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, QIAGEN, PerkinElmer, Abcam plc, New England Biolabs, Takara Bio Inc., Lexogen GmbH, Norgen Biotek Corp, Maravai LifeSciences, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., and System Biosciences, LLC.

Some of the recent developments in the miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market are:

In January 2022, research on Genome-Scale Study and Absolute Quantification of Circulating MicroRNA Biomarkers Using a MicroRNA Next-Generation-Sequencing Discovery Assay (miND) was conducted. For chronic and acute disorders as well as drug-induced harm, circulating levels of stem-cell microRNAs can be employed as diagnostic, disease severity, and prognostic indicators. As a result, the use of multivariate statistics to combine various microRNAs into marker signatures appears to be very potent in terms of tissues and disorder microRNA shed into the plasma.

In June 2020, the novel TraPR Small RNA Isolation Kit was announced by Lexogen, delivering the next sequencing firm. TraPR also known as Trans-Kingdom, Rapid, Affordable Purification of RISCs is a technology that allows for the cost-effective, accurate, and highly repeatable extraction of functional short RNAs (sRNAs) without the use of gels.

During the Covid-19 outbreak, the researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 RNA sequences interacted with human MicroRNAs for developing a vaccine. MicroRNAs (miRNA) are a new and significant component of the virus-host cell interaction. Although it has been hypothesized that host miRNAs have an influence on SARS-CoV-2 infection. By crossing two luciferase-based reporter plasmids containing virus target sequences or their reversed sequences into the lungs A549 cell line, their contact with virus sequences was experimentally confirmed. The reporter plasmids reduced luciferase activity in five of the eight possible binding sites after transfection, indicating that they are sensitive to endogenously produced miRNAs.

