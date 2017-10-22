Sequent Announces Two New Sequent Platform Versions

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sequent, a leading tokenization provider, today announced that Sequent Platform 17.11—the newest release of Sequent’s card tokenization and distribution solution—will be available next month. The new Sequent Platform offers two feature sets to all existing Sequent customers and the broader mobile cards issuing community. Sequent Platform: Enterprise Edition meets the elevated operational expectations of large scale commercial mobile cards deployments while Sequent Platform: Developer Edition focuses on low-effort, low-commitment access mobile cards capabilities for card issuers and mobile wallet developers.
Sequent Platform: Developer Edition
- Advanced tokenization features
- Token orchestration with popular TSPs
- Sequent cloud and on-premise options
- Hardware and software HSM support
Sequent Platform: Enterprise Edition
- Advance tokenization features
- Token orchestration with popular TSPs
- Sequent cloud and on-premise options
- Highest up-time and security
- Fast scale-up / scale-out options
- Advanced administrator management
- Sequent rapid response SLA
The latest advancement of the Sequent Platform continues Sequent’s push to accelerate the adoption of digitized cards in smartphone apps and connected devices with tokenized card data. With Sequent Platform, mobile banking app providers can easily enhance both existing and new apps with comprehensive wallet functionality.
Meet the Sequent team at Money 20/20 USA, October 22 – 25 in Las Vegas, to see live demonstrations of how Sequent Platform orchestrates tokenized card data from popular TSPs in mobile apps. To schedule a meet-up, email us at [email protected]
As always, application developers can experience Sequent Platform token orchestration and token vault capabilities at no charge from Sequent’s hosted, PCI-DSS Level 1 certified, developer environment by contacting Sequent at [email protected]
About Sequent
Sequent Platform brings cards to mobile and makes them useful for consumers. Sequent enables banks, transit agencies, access control providers, and other issuers to securely digitize their credit, debit, transit, loyalty, or ID cards and distribute them to their own applications or popular wallet apps. Sequent’s simple APIs empower the app developer community to add tokenized cards to all apps on mobile, wearable and other connected devices and enable their consumers to make payments, redeem offers, open doors, and ride transit systems. Sequent Platform includes: Token Service Provider (TSP), Token Orchestration (TR-TSP) and Trust Authority. For more information, please visit www.sequent.com, like us on LinkedIn and Facebook at Sequent Software, and follow us on Twitter @sequentsw.
Media Contact:
Carol Felton
InsightCirclePR for Sequent
408-807-3780,
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Sequent Announces Two New Sequent Platform Versions - October 22, 2017
- T-Mobile to Release Q3 2017 Earnings on October 23, 2017 - October 22, 2017
- Guess & Co. Corporation Announces First Annual Meeting of Shareholders - October 21, 2017