We will deliver a seamless experience to buy, sell and hold digital assets

Sequoir Logo Sequoir Logo

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sequoir announced today that its digital asset (cryptocurrency) solutions are now accessible through the Jack Henry™ digital banking platform.

As cryptocurrency assets become more mainstream, demand has increased for digital asset solutions integrated with traditional financial products and services. For financial institutions, providing this digital asset solution tightly integrated with existing products and services is essential to meet user needs.

Until recently, if a financial institution wanted to offer a way to buy, sell and hold digital assets, they had limited options. They could either develop a solution from scratch or use an off-the-shelf product which may not provide the long term flexibility they desire.

Sequoir leveraged the Banno Digital Toolkit™, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital Platform™ is built on, to embed its technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry’s API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled Sequoir to directly integrate into the digital banking platform providing an easy-to-use, seamless banking experience. This integration contributes to Jack Henry’s growing ecosystem of over 850 fintechs, providing approximately 8,000 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their accountholders.

“Financial institutions now have an excellent way to offer digital asset services to their customers or members. Plus, they don’t have to build one-off solutions from scratch. Our API-based platform means it’s easy to add new features and functionality as users’ expectations evolve,” says Justin Seidl, CEO of Sequoir.

Financial institutions can take advantage of Sequoir’s unique conversion and custody capabilities to create a safe and easy way for customers or members to buy, sell and hold digital assets while they stay within their primary financial relationship. And, with the capabilities of an industry-leading provider like Jack Henry behind it, they can have confidence the solution will meet the highest security and compliance standards.

To learn more about how Sequoir can help your financial institution take advantage of the digital asset revolution, visit www.sequoir.com today.

Contact Information:

Julie Esser

Marketing Director

julie@sequoir.com

6082170678

Related Files

About Sequoir.docx

About Jack Henry.docx

Related Images

Image 1: Sequoir Logo

Sequoir, a leading provider of digital asset (cryptocurrency) solutions for financial institutions

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment