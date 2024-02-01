TnX transposase development collaboration leverages strengths of both companies

BEVERLY, Mass. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — seqWell, a global provider of genomic library workflow solutions, and Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced the creation of an engineered high-performance transposase enzyme designed to drive superior performance in sequencing applications. The co-development of this new transposase enzyme – called TnX transposase – builds upon a multi-year partnership between the two companies, leveraging Codexis’ strength in enzyme engineering, and seqWell’s expertise in developing tools to improve next-generation sequencing (NGS) performance. Performance data highlighting this enzyme will be presented during the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting being held February 5 – 8, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

“As the NGS technology landscape evolves, the demand for library prep products that offer enhanced data quality and high throughput capabilities has never been greater,” said Dan Calvo, Chief Executive Officer at seqWell. “The TnX transposase enzyme is an exciting step forward in revolutionizing high-throughput NGS assays by reducing insertion-site bias and delivering higher enzyme activity, ultimately enabling our customers to improve data quality and scale their experiments with faster and more efficient workflows.”

“Codexis has a long history of leveraging our proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop innovative, market-leading enzymes, and then working with exceptional partners to realize each program’s full technical and commercial potential,” said Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Codexis. “We’re delighted to be working with seqWell on this enhanced transposase, and look forward to showcasing the data behind our excitement at AGBT.”

This newly engineered transposase is designed to exhibit significantly lower bias, potentially providing more uniform coverage of sequenced DNA; improved activity, converting a higher percentage of DNA to library; and improved robustness across a range of assay conditions. seqWell plans to incorporate the TnX transposase into new NGS workflow kits currently in development.

“Enzymes play a critical role in sequencing workflow chemistries,” said Gavin Rush, Vice President of Research and Development at seqWell. “Engineering better-performing enzymes, such as TnX transposase, enables the development of higher quality NGS library preparation products, which will help researchers generate more accurate, complete, and robust sequencing data.”

Presentation Details

Poster #505: A Novel Engineered Transposase (TnX™) for Improved Performance in Genomic Applications

Location: Palms I Ballroom

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Time: 4:45 pm – 6:10 pm ET

About seqWell

seqWell creates scalable genomics technologies that simplify workflows and help enable every life scientist to unlock transformative discoveries with sequencing. seqWell offers a range of next-generation library prep products and workflows that allow customers to achieve higher levels of sample multiplexing quickly and easily. Learn more about us at www.seqwell.com or follow us on Linkedin .

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

