Herndon, Virginia, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a single-award recompete contract to continue our naval ship design work in support of the Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate. The contract has a total estimated value of $125 million, if all options are exercised. It includes one-base year and five one-year options periods.

Serco will provide support the Surface Ship Design and Systems Engineering Group in managing Combatant ship integration efforts including ship and force architecture concept development, while formulating the Navy’s top-level shipbuilding programs. This work applies to surface ships, craft, boats, and unmanned/autonomous vehicles, as well as associated systems and subsystems, warfare/combat systems, control systems, and sensors.

“Our team has collectively led the efforts for new designs and modernization of Navy Destroyers, Frigates, small combatants, and unmanned and autonomous systems,” said Mike Fortune, Serco’s Vice President, Maritime, Engineering, Technology & Sustainment business. “This experience has allowed us to develop and update design tools and train a new generation of engineers prepared to meet the challenges of tomorrow including digital engineering, cyber architecture, high-energy weapons integration, and hypersonic missile defense.”

Serco has been performing comparable work for this client for over 40 years, and the Company currently has dozens of contracts supporting NAVSEA and associated program offices.

###

About Serco Inc.: Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.6 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.

CONTACT: Alan Hill Serco Inc 703-263-6500 alan.hill@serco-na.com