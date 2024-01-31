Herndon, Virginia, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been re-awarded a follow-on contract to deliver the largest implementation of the IBM TRIRIGA software application in the world, to enable data-driven decisions for the Air Force Program Executive Office (PEO) Business Enterprise Systems (BES), Maintenance and Installation Systems Division (GBM). The contract has a one-year base period, plus four one-year option periods, for a total of five years. The total contract value is $90 million if all options are exercised.

As the NexGen Information Technology (IT) Service Provider, Serco will manage, configure, deploy, operate, sustain, and enhance the NexGen IT program solutions for Air Force Civil Engineering activities. Today, the Air Force Civil Engineering community supports approximately 202 installations worldwide accounting for more than 2,000 unique sites, over 700 million square feet of facilities, more than 500 miles of runways, and some 10 million acres of land managed using approximately 43,000 civil engineers. Serco has been supporting sustainment of the TRIRIGA-based solution since 2012.

“Serco is proud of this opportunity to continue to lead exciting technologies – from cloud, software, security, and data management – for the US Air Force,” said Tom Watson, Serco’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our team continues to demonstrate its deep experience deploying NexGen IT solutions to modernize capabilities, increase efficiency, productivity, and security across government and civilian organizations. This award reinforces Serco’s position as an impact provider of large-scale IT solutions for the DoD.”

The primary place of performance for this work will be at Maxwell Air Force Base-Gunter Annex, AL and approximately 20 off-site locations within the continental United States. Additionally, Serco is supporting the AF Civil Engineering Center under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program contract out of Tyndall Air Force Base, near Panama City, Florida.

###

