The growth of the SerDes Market in the United Kingdom is driven by the rising adoption of cloud technology and digital equipment.

Rockville, July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global SerDes Market stands at US$ 577 million in 2023. Worldwide demand for SerDes (serializers/deserializers) is forecasted to advance at a high CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2033. Growth in data generation on a daily basis is necessitating more efficient transmission methods, designs, and other factors, which is driving huge demand for SerDes.

SerDes refers to functional blocks that are used to convert and transmit data from one end to another. It can be an integrated IP core or a standalone device that is used for the conversion of parallel data into a specific serial format. SerDes solutions are used widely in several data and information centers that need to process transactions in milliseconds.

Growing digitalization and enhancements in network infrastructure around the world are leading to the generation of tons of data. The need to adhere to data privacy regulations while transferring the same data, coupled with the increasing demand for fast data connections for HD streaming, downloading, and seamless data exchange, is fueling demand for SerDes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global SerDes market was valued at US$ 500 million in 2022.

The market stands at US$ 577 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for SerDes is projected to increase at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of SerDes are estimated to reach US$ 2.42 billion by the end of 2033.

Standalone SerDes and SerDes IP core are the two main types of SerDes solutions.

“Increasing adopting 5G technology and growing implementation SerDes in data centers are driving the growth of the global market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Expansion of Consumer Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing Sectors

The rising trend of miniaturization of different electronic components and an increasing need for devices equipped with SerDes for full duplex communication are generating lucrative opportunities for players.

SerDes chips find applications in data storage systems, wireless network routers, fiber optic communication systems, and Gigabit Ethernet systems. The technology offers several benefits, including lower power consumption and board space use for the implementation of wide parallel data buses. These factors are predicted to ultimately propel the demand for SerDes globally.

Design Complexities Associated with SerDes Restraining System Adoption

The design of SerDes is comparatively complex. More wiring is required in SerDes devices due to the use of various serial pairs. Therefore, the need for more efficient professionals for the operation of these devices arises. A lack of skilled workforce is predicted to adversely impact the adoption of these devices.

Winning Strategies

Industry players are investing in product innovations, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc. to extend their footprints globally.

Prominent SerDes providers implement quality control, product standardization, and robust supply chain management systems, among other initiatives, to enhance their portfolios and expand their global presence. Novel product launches and collaborations are additional strategies adopted by players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance:

Gowin Semiconductor, in September 2022, launched a high-speed SerDes interface, Arora V FPGA, 22nm 12.5 Gbps. The company also entered into a deal with WPG, which is a prominent distributor of semiconductors pan Europe.

In August 2022, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. introduced the 112G PAM4 SerDes IP (Intellectual Property) family, catering to a range of applications such as switching, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), computing, optical deployments, and security.

Key Companies Profiled

Rambus

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics NV

NXP Semiconductors NV

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. Broadcom

Maxim Integrated

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the SerDes market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (standalone SerDes, SerDes IP Core), application (optical fiber communication, data centers & cloud computing, 5G wireless infrastructure, ADAS [advanced driver assistance system], vehicle infotainment), and component (clock multiplier units, lanes, physical coding sub-blocks), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa).

