Serena Williams and other prominent American tennis players past and present on Friday expressed support for a lawsuit filed by the U.S. women’s national soccer team against their federation that alleges gender discrimination in wages and conditions.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Serena backs U.S. women in soccer gender discrimination lawsuit - March 9, 2019
- India says Pakistan hiding information by blocking access to bombing site - March 9, 2019
- China says hopes countries don’t abuse rules to limit investment - March 8, 2019