Serena may seek grasscourt wildcard ahead of Wimbledon

Serena Williams said she felt “pretty far away” from her optimal level after suffering a surprise third round defeat at the French Open to Sofia Kenin and suggested she might seek a wildcard entry into a grasscourt tournament in preparation for Wimbledon.
