Serena, Osaka exits open Paris boulevard for Halep

Simona Halep’s path to a second successive French Open title cleared up in spectacular fashion on Saturday after 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and world number one Naomi Osaka exited Roland Garros in the third round on Saturday.
