Japan’s Serious Game Market is expected to grow at a 15.1% CAGR, reaching US$ 5.1 billion by 2033, while South Korea’s market is predicted to expand at a 15.3% CAGR, resulting in a US$ 1.5 billion growth by 2033.

NEWARK, Del, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global serious game market size is predicted to exceed a valuation of US$ 8.3 billion in 2023. It is likely to hit a valuation of US$ 33.0 billion by 2033. The market is estimated to thrive at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Positive user experiences and observable effects have emerged as serious games are employed more often in various sectors. Through the use of serious games, users—including students, staff, and patients—have reported more engagement, improved learning outcomes, and enhanced abilities. Because of these success anecdotes and endorsements, serious games are now more popular and in demand, boosting their market share.

Serious games are rapidly being used in the medical and healthcare industries for treatments in mental health, patient education, rehabilitation, and educating healthcare workers. In these games, patients may participate in interactive experiences that support well-being and drive behavior change, while medical professionals may hone their abilities in a safe and regulated setting. Market growth has been sparked by the increasing acceptance of serious games’ efficacy in healthcare.

Serious games now have a greater audience and are more accessible due to the growth of digital platforms. The ability to reach a larger audience has been facilitated for serious game developers by online distribution platforms, app stores, and e-learning platforms. In addition, the accessibility of mobile devices and internet connectivity has increased for individuals worldwide. The serious gaming business is growing owing to the accessibility and worldwide reach that have created new markets.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The global serious game industry size developed at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2018 to 2022.

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 3.6 billion.

The global market size stood at US$ 7.0 billion in 2022.

The smartphone segment is projected to expand at a staggering 14.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

The simulation & training segment is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States is likely to thrive at 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Japan is predicted to expand at 15.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

China is anticipated to register a 16.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

South Korea’s market size is predicted to expand at 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Major Players in the Global Market:

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

SmileGate Inc.

Nexon Co. Ltd.

NetDragon Websoft

Designing Digitally Inc.

Diginext

CCS Digital Education Ltd.

Applied Research Associate Inc.

Grendel Games

Recent Developments Observed:

In February 2022, Wicket Labs, a provider of audience insights that enable clients to keep tabs on subscription and content metrics, announced that Brightcove Inc., the industry leader in business video, had acquired it. Brightcove Inc. received these audience analytics from Wicket Labs.

In May 2021, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) introduced CyberSprinters. This brand-new educational game has the potential to be used to teach individuals about cyber security in clubs, youth organizations, and primary schools. The CyberSprinters is an interactive game primarily created for children between the ages of 7 and 11.

Market Segmentation:

By Gaming Platform:

Smartphone

Console

PC

Others

By Application:

Simulation and Training

Research and Planning

Advertising and Marketing

Human Resources

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Education

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Government

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

