Serious yet humorous memoir shares one man’s 50-year career in the newspaper industry

John L. Shields announces the release of ‘One Eye on the World’

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John L. Shields lost one eye when he was 1 1/2 years old. Having only one eye impacted his life, but he turned it into a positive and was known for his unusual sense of humor. Throughout a newspaper career in several states — West Coast, East Coast and in between — his path crossed with well-known entertainers, politicians and news makers.

 

In “One Eye on the World” (published by Archway Publishing), Shields takes readers on a serious yet humorous journey of the glory years of the newspaper industry. Here, they will ride along with someone who spent almost 50 years in newspapers as a newspaper carrier, circulation mailroom employee, reporter, sports editor, editor, supervisor for groups of newspapers and CEO/publisher. Those years — from 1959 to 2007 — were some of the most turbulent, and brought some of the most dramatic changes in the country, both good and bad.

 

“This book simply comes from my experience in life and to impress those who can influence your future with loyalty, hard work, learning, and honesty.  Working as I did in the newspapers was a wonderful way to learn about people, government and life,” Shields says. “Older folks growing up during my years can relate to the times and events. Younger readers will learn about important events of history, including the first moon landing in 1969.  And, they will understand that the events of the 1960s changed our world, just as events are doing today.”

 

“One Eye on the World” give readers insight into a reporter-editor-photographer covering schools, tragedies, corruption and human interest. These stories will bring them into the newsroom of daily newspapers, and how decisions are made. “Through my story, I would also like readers to realize that opportunities are there in our country, but it is necessary to work and learn to achieve goals,” Shields adds. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/One-Eye-World-John-Shields/dp/1480887021

 

“One Eye on the World”

By John L. Shields

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 196 pages | ISBN 9781480887008

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 196 pages | ISBN 9781480887022

E-Book | 196 pages | ISBN 9781480887015

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

John L. Shields picked cotton on a Texas farm as a child, establishing a lifetime’s work ethic. Starting from the bottom delivering newspapers and working in a mailroom, he never thought he would become a journalist. Yet he went on to have a 50-year career as a reporter, editor, publisher and CEO of newspaper companies throughout the United States.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

