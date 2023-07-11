PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Service CU Impact Foundation, the 501(c)3 non-profit charity arm of Service Credit Union, has awarded a total of $100,000 in scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year to students who demonstrated exceptional commitment to their communities and academics. The scholarship amount awarded has doubled since the program’s inception in 2021.

A committee of judges scored all applications based on grades, letters of recommendation, extracurricular activities, leadership activities, community activism, and essay responses. The Impact Foundation is greatly appreciative of the contribution of this year’s committee, which included the UNH Athletics Department.

To qualify, applicants must be members of Service Credit Union, or related to a member of Service Credit Union (parent or grandparent.) They must also be high school seniors or adult learners (non-traditional students) planning to attend a two- or four-year college or university accredited by the U.S. Department of Education, or currently enrolled in such an institution. The Service CU Impact Foundation awarded two $10,000 scholarships, four $5,000 scholarships and 13 $2,500 scholarships to high school applicants. Two $5,000 scholarships, five $2,500 scholarships and five $1,000 scholarships were awarded to adult learners.

“As the Service CU Impact Foundation has grown, we are proud to have been able to double the amount of scholarships awarded. Every year, we are so impressed by the caliber of the applications received, and this year was no different. We wish this year’s group of scholarship recipients the best and look forward to seeing where their academic journeys take them,” said David Araujo, President-Chair of the Service CU Impact Foundation and President-CEO of Service Credit Union.

To view a full list of scholarship recipients, visit the Service CU Impact Foundation online. Applications for the 2024-2025 school year will be open in January, including the newly announced Robert Irvine Culinary Impact Scholarship.

About Service CU Impact Foundation

The Service CU Impact Foundation is dedicated to fostering community development by providing financial support to initiatives that address challenges facing our communities. We go beyond the scope of Service Credit Union to expand our community outreach and create a more significant impact. Our foundation engages in charitable endeavors and collaborates with service providers who share our commitment to key philanthropic areas: education, affordable housing and homelessness, and emergency care for veterans and the military. For additional information about the Service CU Impact Foundation, please visit www.servicecuimpactfoundation.org.

Contact:

Anna Baskin

abaskin@servicecu.org

(603) 957-2505