Richardson, Texas, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With new tax credits and rebates available to homeowners for improving efficiency and using sustainable energy, Rob Comstock, CEO of Service Experts, is predicting the year ahead in home comfort and energy. Two years after taking the helm of the company that serves residential and commercial HVAC customers in 31 U.S. states, Comstock is bullish on renewable energy, but sees some potential challenges on the horizon.

“We’re going to see heat pumps continue to gain traction and strong ongoing demand for electric products like solar, residential battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) chargers given the tax credits and new state incentives available under the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Comstock. “Dual fuel heat pumps utilize technology that combines the high efficiency of an electric heat pump with the comfort and efficiency of a high efficiency gas furnace. Also, older electric heat pump technology wasn’t suited for the colder climates, but recent technological advances have prompted some manufacturers to introduce new cold weather heat pumps.”

Looking at future home energy trends, Comstock sees significant growth in solar, storage, and EV chargers. The significant increase in energy costs, as well as heightened concerns regarding the stability of the electric grid, are driving growth in residential solar power options, particularly with the lucrative rebates currently in place. As more weather related power outages occur, energy storage will continue to be a product in demand. And, with EVs maintaining a solid portion of the new car market, the home-charging dilemma will require the introduction of more customer-friendly EV charging options.

Comstock expects higher consumer credit interest rates and the softening economy to tighten disposable income for consumers. However, high efficiency HVAC solutions combined with solar energy solutions will provide homeowners valuable options that dramatically reduce utility costs, while helping to deliver more energy independence.

“While addressing inflation challenges through sustainable energy and efficiency is becoming compelling for homeowners, most consumers don’t have the time nor interest to dissect information related to HVAC efficiency, solar energy savings, alternative energy production, etc.,” added Comstock. “Experts with the resources and knowledge that simplify solutions and make it comfortably affordable for consumers are the ones that will win.”

