Service Members Deployed in Europe Receive a “Taste of Home” from Beloved Actors, Celebrity Chef in USO Tour

Arlington, VA, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nothing says USA like a delicious barbeque. That is precisely what the USO delivered to thousands of troops deployed in Europe as part of a goodwill tour with USO Global Ambassador Wilmer Valderrama, celebrity chef Robert Irvine, and actors Jonathan Tucker and Adam Demos.

The tour, held July 5-9, brought joy and uplifting entertainment to our heroes in uniform through visits to multiple military installations throughout Germany.

“Visiting service members who sacrifice so much on behalf of our country is always a privilege and a humbling reminder of the important work of our Armed Forces,” said actor, producer, and USO Global Ambassador Wilmer Valderrama. “These tours have always been a personal highlight for me. I’m so honored that I was able to join the team with my friends for one of the first overseas, in-person tours in over two years to express America’s gratitude for all our troops, their families, and their sacrifice.”

The USO Entertainment tour included many morale-boosting activities, including:

Celebrity meet-and-greets and daily lunches with service members at each military installation and military families at USO Grafenwoehr.

Demonstrations from the Cavalry Regiment at Camp Algier and the Opposing Forces Unit at Camp Albertshof, as well as the Field Artillery Regiment and Engineer Battalion at Camp Grafenwoehr.

Tour of Non-Commissioned Officers (NCO) Academy facility and lunch in the award-winning Philip A. Connelly Dining Facility at Camp Normandy with the current NCO Academy class.

A barbeque featuring food prepared by Chef Robert Irvine and service member volunteers.

Team-building games, including “Snatch-It,” an obstacle course, and a hotdog eating contest that gave troops a chance to unwind and connect. They also played lawn games such as beach volleyball, horseshoes, and corn hole.

Celebrity participation in the Retreat Ceremony and attendance at a reenlistment ceremony.

“Serving overseas, sometimes far from family and friends, can be extremely stressful and isolating, especially for prolonged periods,” said Jennifer Wahlquist, Vice President, USO Global Entertainment. “We’re grateful to the wonderful entertainers who generously donate their time to bring a connection to home to our military.”

Bringing entertainment to the troops is a cornerstone of the USO’s mission to strengthen America’s service members through connection. More than 75,000 service members participate in USO Entertainment tours annually, and more than 50,000 military members have attended virtual celebrity visits through the USO Military Virtual Programming Entertainment Series (USO MVP) during the last two years.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

