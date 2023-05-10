Luma Virtual Agent Now Accesses Vast Data Sets in the Cloud to Handle Diverse Requests and Better Engage Users

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Serviceaide, Inc., a global provider of modern IT and business service management solutions, today announced its AI-Everywhere Luma Virtual Agent and AI-based solutions. Integrating Generative AI, Luma 3.0 provides a quantum leap in efficiency, productivity, cost reduction and business process innovation. Luma provides the benefits of Generative AI with nothing extra to buy—it’s built into our technology core to improve all service management functions.

Adding to Serviceaide’s 6+ year history of AI-powered service management solutions, Luma 3.0 provides a dynamic information gain to more effectively understand users and staff needs and immediately generate information or fulfill services to enhance productivity, cut wait times, and reduce the cost of providing support. Luma’s introduction of Generative AI enables the creation of new unique information based on enormous data sets that encompass much of the knowledge accessible on the internet, which was previously impossible for individual companies to effectively utilize in a business setting. By providing a massively diverse set of knowledge, Luma 3.0 enables a single unified experience for all IT and business support, creating a single face of the service organization.

With Luma 3.0, users and staff are treated to an extremely rich interaction that can clarify their needs and ensure they get relevant information without searching, or immediately execute the service they need to resume productive work. Users will receive a significantly higher level of instant service, eliminating queues that delay responses and destroy productivity and user satisfaction. It’s a win-win for both users and support organizations, which will experience reduced load, lower costs, and improved quality of provided services.

This leap in technology rewrites the playbook for service management. Luma’s dynamic information gain overcomes the constraints of current implementations, which are limited to handling only specific requests and issues. New capabilities include:

Generating precise answers to questions never before seen by an organization, reducing the high cost of manual curation of information and responses by subject matter experts

Generating email responses that verify, clarify and offer the best course of action to the sender, deflecting more tickets than has ever been possible in notoriously ambiguous and costly emails

Generative troubleshooting of issues never seen before, deflecting tickets or ensuring sufficient context is captured to optimize resolution workflow

Generating concise, accurate summaries of requests for users, staff, and managers – so the situation and next action is understood at a glance, saving minutes wading through pages of notes

Practically unlimited knowledge accessibility and dramatically improved findability, eliminating much of the training and ongoing maintenance of Chatbots, Virtual Agents, and Self-Service Portals to understand and deliver vast information.

Luma 3.0 was designed to provide a seamless experience, combining and securing a client’s closed and proprietary information with the tremendous boost from Large Language Models. Realizing that the use of Generative AI is not a replacement for experienced senior agents, nor a fork-lift replacement of best practices, Luma 3.0 behaves “Agentively” when possible, but also “Assistively” when an experienced staff member is required. Self-service has always been limited by a system’s ability to understand a user’s needs and draw upon relevant information, thus stopping self-service in its tracks. This lack of broader intelligence disrupts downstream activities, constraining the drive toward Hyperautomation and Shift Left strategy. With Luma 3.0, information gain can provide a multi-fold increase in self-service rates and commensurate reduction in resolution time and ticket deflection.

Luma 3.0 simplifies operations and development with self-generating information, reducing and in some cases eliminating the overhead of releasing new functionality and information into circulation. Based on Large Language Models, Luma 3.0 is dynamic—building responses, information, and tickets, guiding users based on context, and overcoming hard-coded rules and categories that are brittle, maintenance intensive, and always limiting.

Luma Virtual Agent powers all service management platforms from Serviceaide, including ChangeGear for ITSM, Point of Business (POB) for Business and Departmental service solutions and Intelligent Service Management (ISM) for partners. Luma integrations exist across leading applications, communication channels and other service management platforms.

“Luma 3.0 with Generative AI offers a quantum leap in streamlining and automating service management and self-service,” said William Guinn, Chief Technology Officer of Serviceaide. “By expanding the presence and capabilities of a virtual agent throughout all aspects of service management, industry and organizational AI transformations will improve human productivity.”

About Serviceaide

Serviceaide is a leader in modern service and support. Serviceaide’s vision is to transform service management, across ITSM, business, and customer service. Serving customers worldwide, Serviceaide applies breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to deliver better experiences, provide enhanced self-service and empower service owners. Serviceaide transforms service through digital labor conversations, automation, and knowledge. For more information, visit www.serviceaide.com .

