ServiceNow Executive David Schneider Joins Armored Things Board of Advisors

Crowd intelligence software company adds go-to-market veteran to help guide its business growth and expand its market presence

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Armored Things , the crowd intelligence software company, today announced the addition of ServiceNow executive David Schneider to its Board of Advisors. Schneider, who currently serves as President Emeritus for ServiceNow, brings a wealth of experience in the development of emerging software companies. He was instrumental in ServiceNow’s unprecedented growth from 2011 on as Chief Revenue Officer, and most recently, President of Global Customer Operations. Prior to joining ServiceNow, he also played key roles in the success of EMC, Data Domain (acquired by EMC), Borland Software, TogetherSoft, and Iona Technologies.

Schneider is currently on the Board of Directors at cloud security company Zscaler and previously served on the board at Datrium, a disaster-recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) provider recently acquired by VMware. In addition, he is involved in numerous volunteer efforts including local and global education programs for girls and underserved communities. Schneider is a former member of the Board of Trustees at The Girls’ Middle School in Palo Alto, CA and current member of the Board of Trustees at the Sacred Heart Schools in Atherton, CA.

Armored Things has raised over $14.8M in venture funding to date, most recently a $7M round led by Will Ventures. Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution provides facilities and security teams with an accurate, real-time understanding of how many people are utilizing spaces in arenas, buildings and on campuses. The software is deployed in command centers and on mobile devices to enable smarter decisions related to crowd density, space utilization, security and guest experience. Armored Things currently works with several teams in major professional sports and recently announced a new partnership with LAFC as part of its reopen strategy at the Bank of California Stadium.

“While there are significant immediate opportunities for Armored Things to help large venues and campuses reopen safely in the age of COVID, I’m even more excited about the longer-term potential for crowd intelligence,” said Schneider. “The ability to anticipate the flow of people enables so much innovation in the way venues, campuses and businesses can optimize operations and improve the customer experience. In addition, they have a dynamic CEO who is laying the right foundation for long-term success. I’m really excited to work with the team to help their go-to-market efforts.”

Schneider joins six existing members on Armored Things’ Board of Advisors, including national homeland security leader Juliette Kayyem, leading higher education CIO Gordon Wishon, Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) founder Bill Dorsey, renowned cybersecurity expert and former CTO of Resilient Systems (IBM) Bruce Schneier, former Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, and former US Congressman George Nethercutt.

“David’s success ramping the go-to-market efforts of software companies brings a really valuable and additive perspective to our Board of Advisors,” said Julie Johnson Roberts, Armored Things co-founder and CEO. “His philosophy of ensuring the intersection of sales, customer and team success has paid huge dividends for companies throughout his career. Adding his insights to the deep expertise of our existing Advisors in the security and operational aspects of venue management will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

About Armored Things

Armored Things provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for crowd intelligence. By combining data from existing security and IT systems with predictive analytics, we provide facilities management teams with a real-time visual representation of people and flow within any campus or venue space. Easy-to-use dashboards equip clients to anticipate changes and inform decisions to improve service, operations, staffing and security. Since our founding in 2016, Armored Things has built a team of security and technology experts to deliver world-class solutions to stadiums, corporations, and campuses around the country. As a team, we’re pushing technology towards a safer future. For more information, visit https://www.armoredthings.com/ .

